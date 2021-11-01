Paris Police arrested David Juarez, 39, of Bedford, in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:05 a.m. Friday. Juarez was found to have an outstanding felony Tarrant County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Juarez was booked and was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Lee Walker, of Paris, at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street. Walker had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a solicitation of a minor with sexual conduct conviction. Walker was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 4th Street SW at 3:53 p.m. Saturday for a defective brake light. A passenger, later identified as James Thomas Surritt, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Bexar County charging him with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Surritt was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested 17 people through the weekend.
