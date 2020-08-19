Laura J. Keller, 82, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Chicota Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will not have a formal visitation.
Mrs. Keller was born on Sept. 1, 1937 in Forest Chapel, a daughter of William (Fate) and Florence G. Carley Townsend.
She was a graduate of Chicota High School and was salutatorian of her class and was a retired retail clerk having worked for J.C. Penney Co. She was a member of Chicota Baptist Church where she had served as church clerk and taught Sunday School.
While living in New Mexico she was the first church clerk for First Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, serving for 25 years. Laura volunteered at Paris Regional Medical Center, loved the Red Hat Society and was an amazing seamstress.
She married Royce C. Keller on Sept. 16, 1955, in Paris.
Mrs. Keller is survived by her spouse, Royce C. Keller; children, Anita Jenks and spouse, Bob, Rhonda Madsen, Daniel Keller and spouse, Bonnie and Charles Keller and spouse, Samantha; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
