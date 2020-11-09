Darlene Frances King was born on Dec. 7, 1946, to parents, Freddie Theo King and Earlene Powers King in Paris, Texas.
She passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.
Darlene had a beautiful smile and a great love for her family.
She worked as a carrier for The Paris News for over 30 years.
She is survived by her children, Shelia Kyle, Irene Barnes and her, husband, Ronnie, Chell Hignight and her husband, George and Johnathan King and his wife, Charla; grandchildren, Chris Barnes and wife, Shelbi, Cassadi Roberts and her husband, Bryon, Jacob Hignight, Chelbe Kyle and Brenden King and Eli and Elli Foster; as well as four great-grandchildren; also survived by her sister, Gearldene Powell.
