Ronny Lynn Parnell, 62, of Paris passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Sherman, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
Family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Dr. Danny Moody of East Paris Baptist Church of which Ronny was a long time member. For friends and family that cannot attend you can view a livestream of the funeral through Fry-Gibbs Facebook.
Ronny was born on Aug. 1, 1958, in Clarksville, Texas, the son of Earl J. and Thelma Parnell. He graduated from Paris High School in 1976.
Ronny was a very loving and very loved man. He was very sweet and loved to make friends and family laugh.
He was employed for many years with Frito Lay, and he retired in 2017 from James Hodge Motors. He was the previous owner of Family Cuts in Paris, Texas.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Ray Parnell; and a son-in-law, Kris Parker.
Ronny is survived by his children, Stephanie Parker, of Frisco and Jeremy Parnell and wife, Sarah, of Keller. His loving grandchildren, Mallory Hogg and husband, Damon, Emmy, Madison, Reese and Chloe Parker and Faith and Caleb Parnell. His twin brother, Johnny Parnell and wife, Brenda; sister, Patsy Rodgers and husband, Brad. His previous wife, Laura Parnell Herod. A loving sister-in-law, Myrtle Parnell; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Parnell, Scotty Parnell, Corey Parnell, Brian Rodgers, Garrett Reed, Ronnie Adcox. Honorary pallbearer will be Phillip McKinney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.