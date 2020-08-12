paris4.jpg (copy)
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has planned a Tailgate at The Tower event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Paris’s Eiffel Tower, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

The event is planned to support local restaurants as participants are asked to bring their own food from one such local business. Beverages will be provided.

There is limited space at the free event, and participants are asked to RSVP. Physical distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing recommendations will be followed.

