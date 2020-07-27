A 39-year-old Paris woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning with bond set at $10,000, according to online records.
Paris police charged Terri Lashurn Yates with the crime at her home in the 1800 block of Jackson Court at 5:07 a.m. Saturday after responding to a disturbance. Police were told Yates threatened to shoot several people in the home, and when someone tried to take her pistol away, Yates bit them.
No injuries were reported.
Paris man faces felony theft charge
Chantez Dasha Washington, 31, of Paris, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Main Street and found Washington sitting in the parking lot. The clerk reported that Washington had entered the store and had stolen a beer and had not left the parking lot.
Washington was found to have at least two prior convictions for theft, enhancing this charge to a felony. Washington was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $3,000, according to online records.
Police investigating weekend shootings
An apparent weekend celebration sent one person to Paris Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Paris police said they were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Tudor Street at 2:06 a.m. Saturday, but they found no one. A few hours later, officers met with a person at the hospital who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man said he was at 5th Street and East Tudor Street when someone started setting off fireworks and then started shooting. The man received treatment and was released.
Police are investigating, the department said.
A second shooting incident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers called to a security check in the 1000 block of Graham Street were told the complainants woke up to what sounded like a tree limb falling on the roof. Further investigation revealed a bullet hole in the bedroom wall. No one was injured, police said, and there are no suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Multiple home burglaries under investigation
Two Friday home burglaries are under investigation by the Paris Police Department.
One burglary in the 400 block of Grand Avenue was reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday, and officers were told someone entered through a window and ransacked the house. The owner told police he was recently released from the hospital and found the back door standing open. Nothing was reported missing, police said.
The second was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 13th Street NE, where police were told the complainant had left Paris a few weeks ago and returned before calling the police department. The complainant said they had friends over just before leaving and they believed one of them returned and broke into the house. A TV and some personal items were taken, police were told.
A third weekend burglary was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of 8th Street NE. Police were told someone entered the home by breaking a window and crawling in. No further information was released.
Stolen vehicle found in Lamar County
A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Ruby Way. The complainant reported the vehicle was taken sometime after 8:30 p.m. the previous evening. The vehicle was later located abandoned in Lamar County. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested three people through the weekend.
