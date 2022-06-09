The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission denied the approval of six residential building plats at a Monday night meeting while the commission approved zoning change requests for a number of locations and added a residence on 3rd SE Street to the historical district.
“This little house has been vacant for a very long time,” historic preservation officer Cheri Bedford said. “The owner of the home was in a nursing home and after she passed away three or four years ago, her niece was wanting to wash her hand of the property. We have had several people approach us ab;out the house with an interest in restoring it, and I believe it will go to a tax sale in July.”
Bedford explained that the house, dating from the late 1880s, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We want to put the protections in place and will have incentives just to keep it from being demolished,” Bedford said. “People will be able to receive facade grants and tax exemptions to restore one of the oldest houses in Paris and one that is a landmark because of its architecture.”
A reluctant commission denied plats for six residences because of incomplete information on site plans that ranged from the absence of correct street rights of way, the lack of sewer line easements and other items on the city’s checklist for requirements on building plats.
“In cases where there’s such a large amount of issues with these plats, it is best to deny the plat with comments and have them resubmit,’’ engineering technician Derek Dacus said.
City planner Andrew Mack explained that because of a recent change in state law, action on plats must be taken within 30 days of submission.
“We can either approve the plan with no conditions, approve the plan with conditions or we can deny the plat and state the reasons based on the specific sections of our city ordinance,” Mack said. “Because of the number of issues with these plats, the staff recommendation is to deny.”
One by one, the commission voted unanimously to deny the plats and then informally requested that city staff recommend that there be no charge for applicants to resubmit plats.
“We understand that we do not have the authority to waive these fees, but we would encourage those that do because we want to see growth in our community,” Sims Norment said.
Plat denials included properties in the 2000 block of 4th SW Street, at 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in the 600 block of 5th NE street, at 455 6th NE St, 1958 E. Cherry St, and 2296 3rd SE St.
In other action, the commission approved a specific use permit for a storage facility at 3055 Clarksville St and another at 2405 NE Loop 286 along with a one-family dwelling at 951 E. Hickory St. The commission also approved a change in zoning from agricultural to commercial for a shop and storage building at 4005 N. Main St. and both preliminary and final building plats for 892 Clement Road.
