Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

Due to a water main break located approximately 1,000 feet west of 200 S. Vine Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Clarksville public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

