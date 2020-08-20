This Sunday, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., will begin 40 Days of Prayer.
For 40 days, members will pray for schools, students and their families, teachers, faculty and staff as the new school year begins.
If you would like to join, please go to the church’s Facebook page to download a copy of the 40 Days of Prayer or contact the church office at 903-785-0387.
Worship time this Sunday at Love Civic Center pavilion is at 9 a.m.
For more information, call 903-785-0387, e-mail lacoc@suddenlinkmail.com or visit lacoc.org.
