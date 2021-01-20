Naomia Ruth Mitchell, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ruth, the daughter of Gilbert and Gladys Toland Graum, was born on Jan. 14, 1951, in Paris.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Upton, John W. Mitchell and Tiffany Dawn McCrary; a son-in-law, Emmett Wayne Upton; grandchildren, Magan Upton and Jose Cigarroa, Jessica Upton, Dillon Booth, Griffin Bramlett and Katelynn Ponthieux; great-grandchildren, Braylee Noguera, Bentley Organista, Aubree Organista, Zander “Little Boy Blue” Cigarroa and Kinsley “Precious” Cigarroa; a brother, Tommy Graum and wife, Patsy; and a niece, Robbie Smith and husband, Fred.
Casket bearers will be Dillon Booth, Luciano Cigarroa, John Mitchell, Santos Cigarroa and Patricia Ennis.
