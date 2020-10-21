At 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers found the vehicle in the 2500 block of Bonham Street and saw that the vehicle was driving on a damaged tire and was swerving.
Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, 21-year-old Timothy William Willhite, of Roxton, told the officer that narcotics were in the vehicle. Officers said they found suspected THC wax and two prescription pills that Willhite did not have a prescription for.
Willhite was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Woman reports strangulation, stolen vehicle
Paris police responded to the 700 block of 6th Street SE at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday to a reported assault. The 31-year-old complainant told police that a known person had strangled her and stolen her vehicle. She said the vehicle was a red 2007 Honda Accord.
The vehicle and suspect have not been found at this time and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested 2 people on Tuesday.
