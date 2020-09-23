Wednesday.jpg
The drying trend will continue into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Beta moves east. Rain chances will likely remain confined to East Texas. Highs will be in the 70s areawide.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Patchy drizzle is expected to continue throughout the region this morning as the remainder of Tropical Storm Beta's moisture remains trapped in the atmosphere. The day will be cloudy with a high near 72. Winds will come from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and that will bring drier air into the region ahead of low pressure to our west. The cooler air will help drop the overnight low to 59 degrees tonight under mostly cloudy skies. 

There will be some clearing Thursday to partly sunny skies with a high near 77. Northeast winds will continue Thursday night, and that will help the low fall to about 59. There will be little opportunity for rain the remainder of the week, and sunnier skies and a return of southerly flow will help temperatures get closer to normal.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

