Good morning, Red River Valley!
With that late summer cold front having made its way through the area, we'll start to see temperatures warming back up into the 80s and 90s, although today will struggle to reach that 80-degree mark. There's a 20% chance for showers after 11 a.m. on this otherwise mostly cloudy day. The forecast high is 78 degrees as winds come from the north northwest at 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.
We'll really start to feel the warm up Saturday as the forecast high is 86 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Cooler winds will continue from the north northwest at 5 mph. Saturday night is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 68.
Have a great Friday!
