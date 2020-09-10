Good morning, Red River Valley!

With that late summer cold front having made its way through the area, we'll start to see temperatures warming back up into the 80s and 90s, although today will struggle to reach that 80-degree mark. There's a 20% chance for showers after 11 a.m. on this otherwise mostly cloudy day. The forecast high is 78 degrees as winds come from the north northwest at 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.

We'll really start to feel the warm up Saturday as the forecast high is 86 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Cooler winds will continue from the north northwest at 5 mph. Saturday night is likely to be mostly clear with a low around 68. 

Have a great Friday!

Weekend.jpg
We will warm up and clear out through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies with passing mid to upper clouds are expected through the weekend. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday and near 90 Sunday. A weak front will slide into the region late Sunday with low rain chances mainly south of I-20 in the afternoon.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

