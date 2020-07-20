Harry “Martin” Davis

Martin, 48, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and children.
Martin was born on May 6, 1972, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At two years of age he moved to Nokesville, Virginia, and eventually to his childhood home in the mountains of Front Royal, Virginia, in the Shenandoah Valley.
Martin had many adventures in his childhood on the mountain, the river, and in the store his mother owned. He loved to share stories of life and “characters” on the mountain with his friends in the girls. He was fiercely loyal. He had your back in a pinch, and often wondered what had happened with friends he had made in the past.
He moved to Texas in Aug. of 1998 to meet the love of his life, face to face. He married Debra Joy Miller and her daughter, Victoria Rose, whom he adopted as his own, on Jan. 2, 1999. Together they had four more daughters, Caroline Violet, Lillian Jewell, Iris Joy and Kathryn Azalea, all of Queen City.
He was a member of Lake Country Baptist Church in Queen City, and a former member and deacon at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Paris. He worked at the Cass County Sheriff's Office as a telecommunications dispatcher until June of this year, when he had to retire for health reasons. He loved his job and co-workers and was sad to have to leave.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn T Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Salome Miller; a brother, Wayne Taylor; and his brother-in-law, Sheldon Miller.
He is survived by his wife and daughters; his best friend of many years, Eric Lambert, of Deatsville, Alabama; Mark and Laurie Curtain, of Pittsburg, Missouri, who was like a father to him growing up; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; as well as a host of friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lake Country Baptist Church, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Gary Terry and Bro. Tim Reger officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Country Baptist Church.
Guest registry is available at hannerfuneralservice.com.
