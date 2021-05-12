Ollie B Varner, 91, of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Spring Lake Memory Care.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the service.
Ollie, the daughter of Lonnie and Melissa Rebecca Varner, was born on Nov. 28, 1929, in Lamar County, Texas. She attended Paris Schools and Lamar Business College.
She worked at Swift Hatchery, then Liberty National Bank, where she retired on Feb. 28, 1995. Ollie worked for Dr. Don Ensey at the Lamar Veterinary Clinic and then on to the Fish Fry for about 40 years. She kept books for many people in addition to her other jobs.
She was loved dearly and was the best aunt that anyone could want. She would give help to anyone. Ollie loved her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alvie Varner, Marvin Varner, Mable Patterson, Sarah Boren and Marcella Matney; a special brother-in-law, Billy Matney; nephews, Gary Patterson and Keith Matney; and a very special nephew-in-law, Sam Bolton.
Survivors include a special and only niece, Reva Bolton; nephews, Steve Matney and wife, Mary and Kenneth Varner; great-nephew and great-nieces, Jeff Bolton, Kay Hayes and Malory Matney; a very special great-great-nephew, whom she loved dearly, Kacen Hayes; along with Elsie Ensey, Gary and Sheila Ensey and Allison and Jake Ensey whom she loved like family.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Waterford Hospice and Spring Lake Memory Care for the excellent care given their loved one.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Bolton, Jeffrey Bolton, Josh Bolton, Steve Matney, Gary Ensey and Jake Ensey. Honorary bearers will be Kacen Hayes and Dr. Wally Kraft.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
