Robert Wayne Weems passed away in Paris, Texas on Dec. 18, 2022.
A visitation with friends and family will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Service will be on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Blossom with burial following at Union Grove Cemetery
Robert was born in Blossom, Texas to parents, William Wayne Weems and Effie Criger Weems on July 9, 1934.
He graduated from Blossom High. He met and married Ruth in 1953 and the two had Patricia and Susan. They remained married until her death in 2008. Later he married Jocquetta Smith and was a devoted husband to her.
Robert always loved the library and dedicated his time as a volunteer. He was also a member of the Jaycees, Roxton Garden Club and Roxton Community Development and First Baptist Church in Blossom
Robert was proud to be a truck driver with Merchants Motor Line in Dallas for 41 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jocquetta; daughters, Patricia and her husband, Mike, and daughter, Susan Harrison; grandchildren, Shannon Leigh Robertson and husband, Jeremiah and great-grandchild, Breckin Mitchell; brother, Stanley Weems.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; brothers, Charles W. Weems and Delbert Weems and sister, Doris Baughn
Donations in his honor may be made to your local library and the American Cancer Society.
