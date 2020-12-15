A drive-thru children’s coat giveaway will be hosted at Tax Specialist, 2801 Clarksville St., Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Staff will be wearing masks and families need not leave their vehicles.
Children must be present for coats to be given away and will receive a cup of hot chocolate and a bag of cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.