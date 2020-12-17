The December session of the Lamar County Grand Jury returned 22 true bills, including two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two for assault of a peace officer/judge, according to District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Roydarrius Donquail Jones, 24, of Paris, and Erika Nichole Perry, 29, also of Paris, are charged with second degree assault with a deadly weapon. Cameron Lee Lester, 20, of Paris, and Floria Jean Tryon, 44, also of Paris, are charged with second degree assault of a peace officer/judge.
Other indictments follow:
Brenda Hamilton Bivens, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Tracy Hunter Bratcher, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
Staci Lynn Brocaille, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Brian Joseph Clark, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Stacey Lee Green, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Sonny Thomas Griffith, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender.
Sean Tyler Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Adrian Kyle Lane, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jeffery Malone, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ami Jo McCarrell, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Tajuan Montrell Morgan, two counts burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions, habitual offender.
Alisa Michelle Orand, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jamie Ponce, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lonny Brian Sheffield, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; count two, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Ashley Rae Sims/aka Lollar, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Marcus Dwayne Smith, possession of marijuana, 4 oz. to 5 lbs.
Shane Jordan Varnado, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Ronald Earl Williams, Jr., evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.