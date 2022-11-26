Glen Russell Looney, 90, went home to Our Lord on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Atlas. Glen was born on March 18,1932 to Lois and Jack Looney near Stuart, Oklahoma. They came to Texas and lived in the Panhandle area. He married Betty Jane Curry, they were married 14 yrs and had two children. Betty passed away in 1971. Glen met Phyllis and they married on June 9, 1972. Phyllis had three children. With their blended family, they bought and operated Cherry Top Bakery in Dallas, TX. While Glen continued to work for Merico and later Sarah Lee in Paris. Once the children were grown, they decided Paris was the perfect place for what became the “Looney Farm” and carry on their 48-year romance. They opened Lace N’ Fabric Outlet on Lamar St and then moved to a larger space on Clarksville. Well liked, respected and loved members of the community, they ran the fabric outlet until they retired. Together they delivered Meals on Wheels for over five years. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Ruth and Roberta; son Jim Warren, and his beloved wife Phyllis . He is survived by his children; daughter, Karla, and husband, Michael McDonald; son, Wade Looney; daughter, Carla, and husband, David Banke; son, Ron Warren; and wife, Heidi; and six grandchildren, Allatia Warren, Jake Warren, Caroline Thomson, Jared Thomson, Taylor Thomson and Jimmy Jay Warren. Four great-grandchildren Ayden Thomson, Gabriella Thomson Garcia, Isabella Thomson Belcher, and Phoenix Thomson. Two nieces Susan Clark and Aimee Tate; nephew, Dennis Clark and many other friends and relatives.
