Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 12:24 p.m. Sunday. Officers found and detained Curtis Troy Crowsey, 35, of Log Cabin. Crowsey was suspected of damaging a woman's vehicle, but she did not want to press charges. When Crowsey attempted to get his personal belongings from the vehicle to leave, the officer smelled suspected marijuana emitting from the inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found more than 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.
Crowsey was then arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana of less than 2 ounces. Crowsey was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Laredo man charged with theft after fraudulent check
Paris Police responded to a theft of property in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 4:28 p.m. Friday. The owner of the business reported that two Hispanic men were attempting to purchase merchandise with a stolen check.
Upon investigating the incident, the check was found to be fraudulent and did not match the information on the account. During the investigation, the two men left the business. One of the suspects was located nearby and arrested. Hector Mendez Huerta, 38, of Laredo, was charged with theft of property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. The investigation continues.
Powderly man charged with meth possession
Police responded to a disturbance in the 3400 block of North Main Street at 9:42 a.m. Saturday. The only person located at the scene seemed to be hallucinating and said someone was under the hood of his vehicle, police said.
Charles Weston Brasier, 38, of Powderly, was found to be in possession of more than 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Two pistols were found in the vehicle. Brasier was charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams and unlawful carrying a weapon. He was later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Woman charged with assault after argument
At 3:38 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Jackson Court. The officer saw that a man had lacerations on his hands, arms and the back of his head. It was reported that during an argument, a woman, 24-year-old Vequista Sharell Washington, of Paris, had thrown glass picture frames at the complainant along with striking him with a vehicle.
Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after game system stolen
Police responded to a home burglary in the 100 block of 28th Street SW at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. The report reflects that the complainant returned home to find that someone had kicked in the front door and had stolen a gaming system. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
