Rita Jo Feagin, 80, of Paris, passed away Aug. 6, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Aug. 9, at Chisum Trails Cowboy Church with James McLeod officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be made later that day at Hillcrest Cemetery in Forney.
Mrs. Feagin, the daughter of James Columbus Lawrence and Helen Florence Nelson Lawrence, was born July 28, 1941, in Garland, Texas.
For a number of years she worked for various insurance companies and law firms. Later, she and her daughter owned and operated a retail-clothing store. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Forney before moving to Paris. Here she attended Chisum Trails Cowboy Church.
Her husband, Leon Feagin, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Schlebach, preceded her in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Schlebach; grandchildren, Katie Lovern and husband Doug, Karla Cook and husband Jeff, and Tyler Schlebach; great grandchildren, Abigal Lovern and Eli Lovern; along with her longtime companion, Lonnie Gordon and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
