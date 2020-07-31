On July 30, 2020, the world lost an angel. Our beloved father and grandfather, Gus Harris, passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 83.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that his children and grandchildren will treasure forever.
Services are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., at Oak Park United Methodist Church, under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. The Rev. Judi Brandt will officiate, with burial following at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Gus was born on May 9, 1937, the son of Gus Harris Sr. and Zona Keesling Harris.
He graduated from Central High School in 1955 and attended Paris Junior College for a time before starting to work.
He was a long-time member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, switching his membership to Oak Park United Methodist when Hopewell closed its doors. He was an active member of his church, serving as the Sunday School Superintendent at Hopewell for many years and in various leadership positions at Oak Park, missing very few Sundays after his retirement. He retired from Campbell Soup in 1995 after serving for 31 years as a supervisor in the waste management department. He was a proud veteran, serving his country in the Texas Army National Guard from 1954 to 1963, in active service in the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and 1962.
To know Gus would have been to talk about what a character he was, and he seemed to know everyone in town. One of his greatest characteristics was his ability to enjoy the moment, to “stop and smell the roses.” It was not unusual to see him driving around Hopewell, just to see what everyone was doing. He had a story about everyone he ever met, and he loved to talk to people. He enjoyed his morning breakfast and coffee with friends.
He treasured his daughters and his grandchildren, doting on their every move and doing everything he could to take care of their every need. He also loved his friends, and was known to spend hours each evening on the phone checking on them.
He was a long time member of the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club, working hard every year at the annual tractor show, and was a fixture for many years driving his red Farmall in the 4th of July and Christmas parades, no green tractors allowed in the Harris family! He took great pride in his ranch, Crossroads Acres, which has been in the Harris family for more than 100 years, and spent many hours with his beloved cattle.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Zona Harris; his sisters, Virginia Ervin and Christine Arnold; and his wife, Barbara Fields Harris.
He is survived by his very special friend, Robbie White, of Atlas; his daughters, Kristi Hodgkiss and husband, Dennis, of Hopewell and Alice Hignight and husband, Greg, of Sumner; and his grandchildren, Carver Hodgkiss and wife, Aerial, of Denver, Colorado, Colin Hodgkiss and Katie Hodgkiss, of Hopewell, Grace Hignight, of Sumner, Ashley Carney and husband, Jesse, of Durant, Oklahoma and Garon Hignight, of Antlers, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces and nephews.
His grandsons are serving as honorary pallbearers. His legacy will live on in the love and example that he shared with his family and friends.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Steve Arnold, Thomas Arnold, Cord Crawford, Paul Fields, Aaron Arnold and Kevin Nimmo.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
