Rebekah Lynn Drake-Whisenhunt

Rebekah “Becki” Lynn Drake-Whisenhunt, 42, of Texarkana passed away on April 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Family visitation was held at First Baptist Church, of Blossom, Texas on Friday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Tim Thomas, the Rev. Mike Shupp and Netzar Gerald White officiating. Interment followed at Knights of Honor Cemetery.
Becki was born at McCuistion Hospital in Paris, Texas on July 14, 1978. Parents are Don and Debbie Drake. She was the wife of Brian Whisenhunt and the mother of four sons.
Becki grew up attending Immanuel Baptist Church and graduated from Grace Christian Academy in 1996. She also attended Paris Junior College and Texarkana Community College. She masterfully pursued careers in photography, banking and her own small crafting business.
She had many talents as she was a very creative person who immensely enjoyed theater, photography, painting, crafting and cooking. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her boys with a great passion. Becki had an extraordinary personality, a compassionate spirit, a tremendous zeal for life and was loved by many.
Survivors are her husband, Brian Whisenhunt, of Texarkana, Texas; four sons, Bryce Austin, 13, Brody Drake, 6 and twins, Brennan Logan and Brooks David, age 4; mother, Debbie Drake, of Texarkana, Texas.; brother, Michael Kitchens and wife, Kristen, of Pecan Gap, Texas,; and brother, James Drake and wife, Jessica, of Midlothian, Texas.; surviving nieces and nephews, Will, Cody, Rocky and Paris Drake and Michaela Kitchens.
Preceding her in death was her father, Don Drake; and brother, Billy Kitchens, both of Paris, Texas.
Pallbearers are Michael Kitchens, James Drake, Will Drake, Cody Drake, Rocky Drake and Jay Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Terry Kesler, Larry Weddle, Bennie Drake, Cole Shannon and Dan Simmons.
The family would like to extend gratitude to a very special aunt, Barbara Kesler and uncle, Charles Cole.
The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Syed and staff of Texas Oncology in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Hospice, of Texarkana.
Becki’s favorite scripture was Psalm 23. The meaning of her name is “Lamb”. Knowing that, Becki took that to heart and knew that Jesus Christ was her Shepherd. She knew that he led and guided her each and every day.
Online condolences may be sent to the Whisenhunt family at fry-gibbs.com.
