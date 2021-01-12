Legal requirements for workers changed in 2020 and understanding the difference between employees, contractors and outsourcing is the focus of an online seminar from the Paris Small Business Development Center schedule for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20.
The seminar will be led by Tisha Dodge, of the law firm Dodge Legal Group, SPC. The firm is believed to be the first Texas social purpose corporate law firm in the state. It provides legal services to social enterprises, start-ups, established businesses and nonprofits. Practice areas include business formation, contract and employment law, intellectual property and Internet law.
Dodge will explain how businesses hire help as their business grows. Employers will learn to understand the differences between employees and contractors, and whether outsourcing would make a difference. It will also provide knowledge on complying to the vast array of federal and state employment laws.
Believing that entrepreneurs may make a profit and still serve a greater good, Dodge works to stay on the cutting edge of her industry. She created the Texas Social Enterprises through StartUp Greater Good, PBC, as a Texas public benefit corporation dedicated to supporting social entrepreneurs.
Those interested in registering online may go to the Paris SBDC Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/386536732410495. Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities.
Those interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.