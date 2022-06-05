Dorothy Matheny

Dorothy Matheny

Dorothy Matheny, age 74, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her residence.

She was born to Norman and Ida Jane Smith Couch on April 23, 1948 in Clarksville.

Dorothy was a retired home health nurse.

Her parents; husband, Frank Metheny; daughters, Tammy Limbock and Terri Pafford; sisters, Shirley Vickers, Ruby Anderson; brothers, Norman Lee Couch and Herman Wayne Couch; and a great-grandson, Jaiden Limbock, preceded her in death.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Judy Scott, of Bogata; brothers, Kenneth Couch and Ricky Couch, of Paris; five grandchildren, Kaden Mitchell, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Kasi Mitchell, Corey Limbock and Cody Limbock; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022 at English Cemetery at 11 a.m., under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home with the Rev. Ryan Youngblood officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.

