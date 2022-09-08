Patti Ann Bryan, 61, of Sumner, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. No services have been set.
She is survived by her daughter, Erica Morris; step-children, Katie Warner, Jami Birdsong and Trey Jenkins; grandchildren, Eastin Gordon, Evelyn Birdsong, Si and Kieron Pearson, Kearrius Ladell, Keyontre Thompson; brother, Jack Bush and wife, Frances, Chad Bush; sisters, Pam McKnight and husband, Gary, Terri Kilpatrick and husband, Buddy; several nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Patricia Bush; husband, Jim Bryan.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bryan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
