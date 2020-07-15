Paris Regional Medical Center recently announced that Rhoda Foreman has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Paris Regional Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Rhoda Foreman for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Foreman is highly involved in The Salvation Army of Paris and currently serves as the Young People’s Sergeant Major. Through her position, Foreman acts as the lead youth leader and pastor, teaching Sunday school each Sunday for The Salvation Army Church — the same class her mother taught before her — and organizing various activities for the young people The Salvation Army serves. In addition to the work she does for the youth, Foreman consistently volunteers at various events, provides funds to help families in need, and serves on The Salvation Army board.
Each hospital winner, including Foreman, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in October, to which Foreman and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
