For 38 years, the annual Tour de Paris bicycle rally has brought participants from across the South to travel marked bike routes ranging from 14 to 80 miles in length. The rally returned to the Love Civic Center this Saturday, drawing 1,130 registered cyclists and more than 650 volunteers to each of the scenic routes around Paris and the neighboring cities and counties.
The ride spanned three counties: Lamar, Fannin and Delta. Though popular routes included the 14-mile ride through downtown Paris and up to Reno, others went as far as 80 miles along county roads. Of those registered, 950 cycled in the event.
Though anyone can participate, the lengthy rides are not for the faint of heart. When the ride began at 8 a.m., temperatures had already risen to 80 degrees, growing hotter throughout the day. Rest stops placed among the routes provided an opportunity to take a break in the shade, but the heat still impacted turnout, event coordinator and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Becky Semple said.
However, for riders like Brian Zollinger who had already trained in Texas summer heat, it meant only another hurdle to be leapt over.
“I like the scenery, but not the heat. I usually start earlier, like at 6:30 or 7, but we’re starting tomorrow at 8 a.m.,” he said the day before. “So it’s getting pretty warm, but we’ll get through it. I’ve been training in the heat, so I think I should be just fine. I’ll have to be careful, but I should be fine.”
Zollinger bikes long distances every weekend for his physical and mental well-being, often riding with friends or traveling from Frisco, Texas, to rallies around the state. He had his eye on the 68-mile route and planned to join a group of other friends to bike with.
“It’s great to visit Paris and see how it is. I have some buddies that because of the Eiffel Tower replica and because it has a fun name, they wanted to come. … (The rides) are all pretty. They’re nice people. It’s a nice feature to be able to support,” he said.
He has also participated in the three other biking events that make up the “European Tour,” those in the Texan cities of Clifton (‘Norway’), Muenster and Italy. Paris caps off the series, giving cyclists one last hurrah and an opportunity to win a T-shirt and acknowledgment of the four-ride achievement, Semple said.
Semple has run the event for 17 years and is well-acquainted with its inner-workings of the event. Her signature “Bonjour, y’all!” is a staple for all who want to know if the local Parisians speak French. In between welcoming new and familiar faces, Semple hustled to set up registration tables or fill any gaps arising throughout the day.
The event provides a great boon to the local economy as well, she said.
“Huge boost. Hotel rooms, gas, restaurants, shopping. You know, some people stay over, and they’re staying here two nights. So they might go shopping later. They love coming to Paris for the experience,” Semple said.
She could not accomplish the event without the aid of many volunteers, she said.
“It’s the same hospitality, many, many volunteers helping us,” Semple said. “We couldn’t do it without the volunteers, the businesses that help with money and funding and income, goodies for our bags, our city employees, our fire and EMS, communication people with their ham radios. It would not happen. I give kudos to all those people, or we just wouldn’t be able to have this.”
For volunteers like Vickie George, the tour has become a annual tradition. With more than a decade of other Tour de Paris rides under her belt, she’s a pro at registering last-minute attendees or serving in other roles throughout the area.
“I just enjoy doing it,” she said. “Seeing all the people. It’s seeing the place they came from, and a lot of the rides they’ve done. It’s very interesting listening to the riders who travel around to all the bike rides and different cities.”
Her favorite part of the event is being downtown as the riders swing around the square, she said. “It’s really fun to go downtown and watch them around the square. I’ve done that before, and it’s wonderful,” she said.
The famed bike rally will carry on again next year, but until it does, Paris will have a chance to recuperate its strength and prepare for the tour’s return.
“The cyclists tell us that this is one of the best rides they’ve ever done because of the hospitality. Nothing’s changed. It just gets better every year,” Semple said.
