Stanley Mark Cope, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Frisco, Texas, at the age of 84.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 3, 2022 at The Overture of Frisco, 4140 Legendary Dr. Frisco, Texas 75034 at 1 p.m. It will be held in the front banquet room.
Stanley, the son of Henry Steven Cope and Ural Elizabeth Meuir Cope, was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Brookston, Texas.
The major part of his career was as a hardware salesman which spanned over 30 years and proprietor of “Paris Hardware” before his retirement. He was passionate about his Cushman and Mustang scooters and conversations about hardware. He had many friends that were as close as family, especially his customers. He was a member of the Church of God and a faith-driven man that provided unconditional love to his family.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Janet Hanlon Cope, whom he married on June 9, 1957, building 65 years of family and memories; four children, Steve Cope, Marty and wife, Andrea, Reggie and wife, Kelly, Alicia and husband, Creed; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Cope, Cole Schmeck, Heather Altoe and husband, Lucas, Hillary Millsap and husband, Johnny, Derek Cope and wife, Katie, Addison Cope, Dalton Cope, Marlo Boyer, Bo Boyer, Andrew Cope; and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Cedric Cope; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations/memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association diabetes.org.
He will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace.
