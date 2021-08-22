The Paris Junior College Board of Regents will consider action on extending Pam Anglin’s contract as president of the college and consider approving the budget.
The board will also look at transferring up to $3.5 million in excess revenues over expenditures to the renewals and replacements account at the end of August to handle several deferred maintenance projects. On the agenda is approving an architect for a new housing facility and the Greenville Workforce training center.
The board meets at 7 p.m. Monday evening in the Founders Room of the administration building, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris.
