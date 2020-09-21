Bryan Scott Nichols, 47, of Pattonville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baylor All Saints Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery, with Wayne Patterson, Justin Miller, Michael O’Neil, Jonathan Rea, Jason Huddleston and Jack Hoskins serving as pallbearers.
Bryan was born on March 28, 1973 in Paris. His parents were Peggy Anderson Butler and Earl Butler.
He was a pipe fitter and fabricator and was of the Baptist faith. Bryan loved to spend time with his family, loved doing anything outside such as hunting, fishing, camping and grilling.
Survivors include his children, Brooke Rea and husband, Jonathan, of Paris, Brittany Nichols, of Paris and Braydan Nichols, of Paris; his granddaughter, Baylor Rea; parents, Peggy Butler and spouse, Earl, of Pattonville; sisters, Mandy Huddleston and husband, Jason, of Paris and Misty Lara, of Texarkana; uncles, Gene Anderson and wife, Debbie, of Paris and Danny Anderson and wife, Brenda, of Blossom; and a cousin, Katrina Sims, of Dallas.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Cody Nichols; his grandparents, Walter and Peggy Anderson and Emmite and Ava Nichols; and by Colbie Miller, whom he loved as a daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.