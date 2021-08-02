Chad Keith Sessums was born on March 24, 1985, in Paris, Texas, to Jerry Ray Sessums and Frances Elaine Whitson.
He was our rock. He was the very best brother, husband and daddy. He was my baby from the day he was born although I didn’t give birth to him. I was so very blessed that my mama and daddy let me help raise him with them. He would do anything for anyone.
Chad wanted to be a police officer since he was little, maybe four or five. So in 2018 he went to the police academy and got that badge. He was an officer like he always wanted, although he didn’t get to work where he thought he needed to be in police work so he did the next best thing and drove a trash truck for Trashy Business. He had an associate degree in Criminal Justice. Chad was also a caregiver because he took care of everyone, especially our daddy when he couldn’t take care of himself anymore. He took care of our mama and especially his family. Family is what made Chad.
He was funny but had a stern side too when he needed to. He was the glue that held us together because he was the baby of our family. He met his wife, Sarah over the phone. He went to Ohio to get her. They were married on Feb. 14, 2006 and they had three beautiful kids, Brian Jace, Destany Cheyenne and NaTosha Mae.
Chad is survived by his wife, Sarah; three kids; our mama, Frances Elaine Whitson, of Howland, Texas; three sisters, Helen Marie Dalton and husband, Larry, of Denton, Texas, Victoria Sue Goss, of Denton, Texas and Viola Renee Holley and husband, Buddy, of Powderly, Texas; our brother, Jerry Lee Sessums and Crystal, of Pecan Gap, Texas; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by our daddy, three weeks ago, Jerry Ray Sessums and is now back in the arms of our daddy and our grandparents.
Chad went home on July 30, 2021 and will be missed dearly every single day.
Family night for family and friends will be on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs funeral home in Paris, Texas.
He will be laid to rest by our daddy in Pecan Gap Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Shane Simpson, Aaron Sullivan, Jerry Lee Sessums, Buddy Holley, Brian Sessums and Robert Bennifield. Honorary pallbearers will be Milton Sims and Nakia Lindsey.
