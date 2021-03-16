Police met with an assault complainant at the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday. The 29-year-old woman reported she and another female had been in an argument in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286 when the other female struck her in the head with a beer bottle.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris man in custody for probation violation
Paris Police arrested Carl Bradley Bolton, 48, of Paris, at the adult probation office at 2:12 p.m. Monday on a felony probation violation warrant. Bolton was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested six people Monday.
