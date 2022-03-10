The person that Paris Police Department has been looking for, to do a welfare check on, has been found. She was located in Greenville, Texas, Wednesday. Questions concerning the case should be directed to the Greenville Police Department.
One man arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris Police Officers responded to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 3:42 a.m., Wednesday, in reference to a wanted person.
Officers made contact with a 39-year-old San Antonio man and found he had an outstanding parole violation war- rant. The subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several documents of identification that did not belong to him. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and fraud by use or possession of identifying information.
Also found in the room was a 32 -year-old woman, also of San Antonio. She was found to have a felony probation warrant out of Bexar County, Texas, on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conviction. She had originally given the officers a wrong name and was additionally charged with fail to identify as a fugitive and possession of a dangerous drug.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 7th Street NW for a defective tail light violation. The driver, a 51-year-old Lamar County man, was found to have an outstanding parole violation war- rant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate stolen vehicle report
Paris Police respond- ed to the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 8:08 a.m., on Wednesday, in reference to a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported that someone had stolen their 2009 black Mitsubishi Lancer sometime during the night. The incident is under investigation.
Police respond to fraud incident
Paris Police met with the victims of a fraud at 9:01 A.M. Wednesday in the 300 block of W. Center Street The victims report- ed that someone had used a business check to make a purchase at a store in the 2400 block of N. Main Street without authorization. The investigation continues.
One man arrested on stalking charge
Paris Police arrested 45 year old Christopher Bryan Snider, of Grand Saline, Texas, in the 2100 block of NW Loop 286 Wednesday morning on a McCurtain County, Oklahoma, warrant charging Snider with stalk- ing. Snider was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.