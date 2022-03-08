The Paris Lamar County Health District is excited to provide a positive update on the Covid pandemic for this point in time. Health care teams in Lamar County are finally feeling the pressure release from the last Covid surge of infections.
In January, up to half of those in the hospital had Covid — we are now down to none in the hospital.
Our county, state, and nation peaked at the highest rate of daily cases in January 2022 as well. Our community rate, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s county tracker, is now considered low (this site can be accessed online as Covid-19 by county, and we have a link on the Health District website, parislamarhealth.com).
Recommendations for this risk level is to stay up to date with Covid vaccinations and to get tested if you develop symptoms. If the community is considered medium risk, the recommendation is to talk to your health care provider about needing to wear a mask or taking other precautions, stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if symptoms appear. If high risk, it’s recommended to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
In any risk category, people may choose to wear a mask, and people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with Covid-19 should wear a mask.
For our infection rate in the community, it’s reasonable for vaccinated people to be indoors unmasked. We will continue to follow CDC guidance as it develops and changes to represent best practices to interact safely as this pandemic hopefully transitions to an endemic status. These new guidelines do not apply yet to health care settings, as we still care for the most vulnerable to infection, and the hospital and nursing homes are still recommended to have full masking.
It is still important to be up to date on Covid vaccinations for your risk level for people 5 and older. Now is a great time to be vaccinated if you have not done so yet, as it will give your system time to build stronger immunity prior to any future surges. If have not received the first two Covid vaccinations yet and have normal immune status, spacing out the vaccinations eight weeks is now recommended as it gives your body time between vaccinations to build immunity and minimizes the already very low chance of having side effects.
The boosters are available at the Covid Center, 1128 Clarksville St., still, as well as at local physician offices and pharmacies. Getting a different booster (Pfizer after having Moderna or Moderna after having Pfizer) is thought to help create stronger immunity as well. If you contracted Covid during the pandemic, it’s still important to add a vaccine to the immunity you’ve gained after infection, as this has been found to help prevent reinfection, and reduce severity of future infection as compared to post-infection immunity alone. The Covid Center with free Covid testing and vaccine resources plans to be reabsorbed back into the usual Health District building in the next few months at 400 West Sherman Street.
