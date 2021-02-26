George William Stallings

George William “Billy” Stallings passed away on Feb. 24, 2021, in Paris, Texas.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1932 to parents, James Reagan McDonald Stallings and Nell Lucile Julian Stallings, in Paris, and he was proud to be a native Texan from that day forward.
His friends, Skillet Head Dietz, Fleemo Reece, Skis Berry and Avance, called him “Eyes” and that name stuck with him the rest of his life.
“Eyes” was a lucky man. He married the love of his life, Ellen “Sue” Ball and she could dance the Jitterbug just as well as he could. They remained married for 63 years until her death in 2018.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was on the same ship with his brother “Ears”, James Stallings, during the Korean War.
He was lucky to be born with a giving, happy and entertaining nature. Nothing was beneath him when he was making people laugh. Luckiest of all, were his family to have been given such a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his sons, William Tracey Stallings and his wife, Debbie, Jay Reagan Stallings and Bryan Reece Stallings and wife, Sheri; grandchildren, Thomas Jordan Stallings and wife, Amy, Anthony William Stallings and wife, Michelle, Riley Grace Stallings and Landon Asher Pruett Stallings; great-grandchildren, Ethan Alexander Stallings and Jacob Aiden Stallings; brother, James Peyton Stallings.
Visitation with family will be held on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Monday at 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest beside Sue at Evergreen following the service.
