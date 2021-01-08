At 8:58 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Officers were told that during an altercation, 22-year-old Kenneth Dion Smith had assaulted a 38-year-old male with a knife.
The complainant only had a small scratch on his arm, police said. Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Officers locate man with outstanding warrant
Paris police arrested Thomas Dewayne Kyle, 24, of Paris, at 5:16 p.m. Thursday. Kyle was found in the 800 block of Deshong Drive and officers said they knew that Kyle had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested nine people Thursday.
