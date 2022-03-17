Claude Julian Davison, 86, a resident of Lexington, formerly of Clarksville and Dike, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.
Claude was born on Nov. 18, 1935 to the late Claude and Lucille Davison.
He was a graduate of Clarksville High School.
Claude, known to his grandchildren as “PawPaw,” was a wonderful storyteller of the life he lived as a ranch hand and brand inspector. He could light up the room with his smile and unmatched charm. He was the textbook definition of “tall, dark and handsome.” He loved being outdoors in nature in all forms: fishing, hunting, cowboying, and taking care of his hummingbirds. Claude seemed to attract all animals he was around, and had all kinds of unusual pets throughout his life. He retired as a livestock Brand Inspector from the State of Texas after many years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Davison; sons, Claude Edward Davison and Travis Russell Davison; a sister, Dixie Davison Mitchell; his friend and mother, of his children, Joe Alice Russell; and his best friend and furry companion, Roxy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Texas.
Claude is survived by his daughter, Celestial Swing, of Lexington; brother, Travis Davison (Connie), of Clarksville, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Davison, of Clarksville, Jacob Davison, of Clarksville, Kali Kesler (Seth), of Lexington, North Carolina, Dallas Swing (Jennifer), of Lexington, North Carolina, Kelsey James (Luke), of Lexington, North Carolina, Lindsay Davison (Dillon), of Lexington, North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Hinkle Hospice House, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 and/or The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
