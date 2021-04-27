APRIL 24 to APRIL 27
Paris Police Department
Rissell Guy Holland, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, bond surrender/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, bond surrender/criminal trespass.
Kelsey Kaye Durham, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, evading arrest/detention, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Andrew Martyn Smith, 31: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Clay Cole Davoust: 24: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Molly Caroline Mazy, 34: Driving while intoxicated, second, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Misty Von Deckers, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Daisy Miller Hernandez, 21: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Dylan Scott Moon, 24: Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams.
Cory Done Davis, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, evading arrest/detention causing serious bodily injury, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid.
Jermie Todd Sanford, 41: Assault of a public servant, forgery of a financial instrument, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of a dangerous drug (two counts), driving while license invalid.
Alisa Michelle Orand, 31: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Gary Dean Reynolds, 44: District court commit/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone, district court commit/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams in a drug free zone (two counts), district court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone, district court commit/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone.
Reno Police Department
Ray Lee Ethridge, 55: Public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Randy Lee Sanders, 52: Public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.