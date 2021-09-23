Paris police responded to a major accident in the 4200 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. A motorcycle was eastbound and a pick-up pulling a trailer was westbound when the pick-up attempted to turn left as the motorcycle was attempting to travel through the intersection. The motorcycle struck the trailer, and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The 52-year-old female who was operating the motorcycle was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center ER for treatment and later passed away from her injuries. The accident is under investigation.
Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds
Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh Ave at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday. As officers were responding to the area, a 37-year-old man arrived at PRMC ER for treatment of gunshot wounds. The man was treated and later released. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
