“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
George William Locke, known to many as “Pill,” a childhood nickname given to him, passed away from this life on his 85th birthday on Sept. 15, 2021.
Family and friend’s visitation was on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home. Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church, with Mark Gibson, officiating.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1936, to William Albert and Hattie Brannock Locke. He was the last child of seven. Even as he grew up helping on the farm after the others had married, he was always teased about being the baby of the family. He loved his brothers and sisters as much as they loved him. He would later become Margie and Jake’s rocks after their spouses, Doug and Joyce passed away.
He would find the love of his life in Peggy Joyce Smith. George and Peggy were married on May 16, 1958. They were happily married for 42 years before her death in 2004. George and Peggy would have two children Kelly and Michelle. The family of four made their home in Paris, Texas, where they were actively a part of the Paris community.
George served in the National Guard. After his service, he worked for Babcock and Wilcox for 22 years and then for Foxworth Galbraith for 15 years before retiring. He loved building and restoring things. He would often be found in his workshop restoring antique furniture.
He also loved his two granddaughters, Madison and Emma Winter. The girls saw their grandfather as steadfast and knew he was there whenever he was needed.
Even more than that he loved the Lord. A faithful member of First Baptist Church for 53 years, his faith was seen through his continued love of his family and those within the community.
He is survived by his son, Kelly, of Dallas; daughter, Michelle Winter and husband, Terry, of Paris; two granddaughters, Madison Winter, of Denton and Emma Winter, of Paris; one brother, and best friend, Jacob Locke, of Oak Cliff; loved nieces and nephews, Sandy Prigmore, Michael Locke and wife, Cissy, Gary Scott, Linda Howard and husband, Dewayne, Lisa Pittman and husband, Ken, Kathy Guercia, Jerri Locke, W.A. Locke III “Dubbie” and wife, Linda, Mark Locke; and a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He also had a treasured friendship with Chip McEwin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joyce Smith Locke; his parents; four sisters, Alice Marie “Beadie” Holley, Anna Mae “Sis” McKinney, Mable Locke and Margie Louise Scott; one brother, William Albert “W.A.” Locke Jr.; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and three nieces.
But, as it is written, “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9.
