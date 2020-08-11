Sunny and hot weather will continue on Tuesday. There will be a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across the northeast counties, but otherwise temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees. Heat indices will range between 100-104 degrees.
With the potential for a transition to La Nina conditions this fall, a La Nina Watch is in effect. This is increasing the likelihood for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation during the upcoming fall and winter seasons. Drought is more likely to develop and/or intensify with an increased frequency of days with fire weather concerns. However, it's important to emphasize that heavy rain events could still occur. Although the upcoming cold season is likely to be warmer than normal overall, this can mask cold outbreaks. In addition, there are many factors other than La Nina that can affect our weather during the cold season; but since many of these features can't be predicted very well beyond a couple of weeks, they are not considered for seasonal outlooks.
Here is a quick reminder about heat safety tips as we head into another stretch of hot weather.
National Weather Service
A midlevel disturbance is expected to travel southward from Oklahoma today, and although that's expected to spark a storm or two, the Red River Valley's chance for showers is just 10%, mainly after 1 p.m. Today should be mostly sunny with a high near 97 as the heat index value returns to around 105 degrees. Winds will come from the south at about 10 mph. Some clouds will hang around into the overnight period. Expect a partly cloudy, 76-degree night.
Hot and mostly dry conditions are likely to persist through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday is forecast to be a beautifully sunny day with a high near 97. The heat index value is expected to return to 105 degrees as the warm air rides winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 77.
