Margery May Ross, 83, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
She was born in Albany, California on Aug. 3, 1937 to Charles and Anna Jacobson Coppin.
Margery is survived by her daughter, Vicki Ross; son, David Ross and wife, Jane; grandchildren, Kevin Ross, Jessica Ross and Gabriel Ross; brother, Charles Coppin and wife, Ardy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Michael Ross.
