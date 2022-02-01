A civil service examination has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville St., for the position of police officer in the Paris Police Department.
Applications for testing will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. Applications may be obtained in the Civil Service director’s office, 135 1st St. SE, at the Paris police station, on the web at paristexas.gov, by calling 903-784-9272 or emailing scollard@paristexas.gov. Study guides are available at the Civil Service Director’s office and at the police station.
All applications must be submitted to the Civil Service director’s office.
Applicants or the position of police officer must be at least 21 years of age and under the age of 45; those 18 to 20 years of age can apply with 60 hours of college or two years of military duty with an honorable discharge; must be able to read and write English; must meet all legal requirements necessary to become eligible for future licensing by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement; veterans of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are eligible for preference points if they receive a passing grade and show proof of an honorable discharge; and pass a physical assessment.
Tutoring for applicants will be provided at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville St.
The City of Paris is an equal opportunity employer and desires a workforce that reflects the demographics of its population. Minority individuals are encouraged to make applications for this position.
There are four Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the next Texas attorney general in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.