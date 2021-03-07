After a well-received performance in February, the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley will be holding a second showing of a program for Black History Month on April 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the club’s gymnasium, 1530 1st St NE in Paris.
The program, “Stand Up, Rise Up & Be Heard,” includes poetry recitations, singing, dancing and a roundtable discussion by members of the club.
