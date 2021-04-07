Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect was detained by the owner’s family until the officers arrived.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Aaron Javon McGee, of Paris. It was reported that McGee removed property from the business. McGee was arrested and charged with burglary of a business.
When the officers attempted to arrest McGee, McGee resisted, police said. While enroute to the police station, McGee damaged the patrol unit, police said. McGee was additionally charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief of more than $750 but less than $2,500.
McGee is waiting to be taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Deport man arrested on parole violation
Richard Lee Dodd, 58, of Deport, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating assault complaint
Paris Police spoke with a complainant of an assault in the lobby of the police department at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that sometime after midnight, her boyfriend was asleep in her vehicle and when she woke him, they began fighting. During the altercation, the boyfriend produced a crowbar and hit her with it, police were told. The boyfriend then damaged her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating checking account fraud
Police spoke with a complainant of a fraud at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that a person she didn't know had used her checking account, without her permission, to pay an electric bill. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.