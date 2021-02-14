Last week, the Paris High School Human Growth & Development students got hands-on experience with kids — well, at least with eggs that were dressed up as babies.
In carefully packed crates, they took the egg children home and on every adventure they had over the weekend. They had to document their “children’s” activities every two hours on a baby log and with photo evidence. Going everywhere from athletic practice to church and local favorite spots all the way to Dallas, the students got to learn the need that children have for constant care.
Of the experience, Leilin Ki Hamner said: “For me, I have no free time. I am always on the go. I would have to find a babysitter, and that would cost money. Us teens are not made out of money. “
Their teacher, Miss Steele, got the idea from a Hillcrest Junior High and a project that her mom did when she was in school. The project worked well as both virtual and in-person students could participate with simple elements they had around home. After the experience, the students created slideshows and videos of their experiences to share with the class.
