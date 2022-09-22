D.J. Pierce, also known as “Shangela,” tied with two other dancers for third place on “Dancing With The Stars,” in its opening week on Disney+.
The Paris native, who is a noted drag performer and TV and film actor/host, is the first contestant on the popular show — which this year is being live streamed exclusively on Disney+ — to compete in drag. As Shangela, he and his dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, wore rainbow hued leopard print outfits and danced a salsa number on the show’s all new set. The judges praised Pierce’s total command of the routine and each scored the performance a 7-out-of-10.
Afterwards, the co-host cut the couple a bit short in their interview, citing the show was short on time, but Pierce was afforded a chance later in the broadcast to finish his remarks, including a shout out to the folks in Paris.
“I hope me being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ inspires people from our town to dream big, no matter who you are,” said Pierce via email. “I love being from Paris, and I really just want to make my family and community proud during my time on the show. Oh, and I hope everyone votes!”
On the show, Pierce is seen out of drag during filmed rehearsal segments, and as Shangela during broadcast performances.
