DANCING WITH THE STARS - (ABC/Andrew Eccles) SHANGELA, GLEB SAVCHENKO

 Andrew Eccles

D.J. Pierce, also known as “Shangela,” tied with two other dancers for third place on “Dancing With The Stars,” in its opening week on Disney+.

The Paris native, who is a noted drag performer and TV and film actor/host, is the first contestant on the popular show — which this year is being live streamed exclusively on Disney+ — to compete in drag. As Shangela, he and his dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, wore rainbow hued leopard print outfits and danced a salsa number on the show’s all new set. The judges praised Pierce’s total command of the routine and each scored the performance a 7-out-of-10.

