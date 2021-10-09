Catherine Ann McNeill LeDerer, age 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Paris, Texas, on Sept. 4, 2021.
She fought courageously for a decade against a cruel and painful autoimmune disease called lichen planus that would eventually rob her of almost all her senses including taste and smell. Her indomitable spirit never wavered and her faith in God was unshaken.
Mrs. LeDerer was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in Orange, Texas, to Edgar Bruce McNeill and Catherine America Self McNeill.
She was a 1956 honor graduate of Lutcher Stark High School in Orange, Texas, and in 1960 earned a BSN from the newly formed Texas Woman’s University/Parkland Nursing Program in Dallas, Texas. Like her mother and aunt before her, nursing was her passion and an enormous part of her identity. She kept her nursing license current until a few years ago. The ultimate pragmatist, she would say, “you just never know when they will need blood pressures taken at the church or something.”
A lifelong Presbyterian, Catherine was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Paris.
Catherine’s piano skills were unparalleled. She began piano lessons in the second grade, and within a few years she was the preferred accompanist for every school and civic function around her dear Orange,Texas. She could play almost anything by ear and in any key. She was playing the piano in the student residence lounge at Parkland Hospital in 1958 when medical student Fred LeDerer first saw her. That meeting sparked a love for the ages. They married on Oct. 15, 1960 and celebrated almost 61 years together.
Renowned in her community for her cooking and entertaining, Catherine was a world-class chef who loved hot dogs as much as anything “fancy” and was continually contacted for recipe and menu-planning assistance, which she happily provided. Perle Mesta had nothing on Catherine LeDerer, her parties were legendary and her gracious and hospitable nature made everyone feel welcome. She was very proud of her editor roles on two local cookbooks: A Different Taste of Paris for the McCuistion Regional Medical Center Auxiliary in 1982 and Symbols of Sharing for Central Presbyterian Church in 1994.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. J.F. LeDerer, of Paris; her son, Bruce LeDerer, of Paris; daughters Elizabeth LeDerer Mills of Davidson, NC, and Margaret LeDerer of Plano, and two grandchildren, Andrew Lane Mills and Julia McNeill Mills; of Davidson, North Carolina.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her son-in- law, Stephen Mills.
Catherine donated her body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, October 15, at Central Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions are welcome to the Central Presbyterian Church Music Fund. 309 S. Church St., Paris, Texas 75460, or any public library.
Online condolences may be shared at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.