Paris will soon be home to a Sears Hometown Store, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce announced today.
The store will be in the former Big Lots location at 3020 Clarksville St. A soft opening is projected for May 1.
"This is great to have an established name coming back to Paris," Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
Sears Hometown Stores are locally owned and operated appliance stores, offering refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, washers and dryers, dishwashers, tools, hardware and lawn mowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.